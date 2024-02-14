IND vs ENG 3rd Test, Live Streaming & Pitch Report: When & Where To Watch The Rajkot Clash On OTT & TV?

India and England are all set to lock horns in the third Test of the five-match series from February 15. Both teams have won a game each so far and will be looking to assert their dominance in the next clash in Rajkot.

India are likely to hand a couple of debuts to uncapped cricketers Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel while England have included an extra pacer in their playing XI in Mark Wood, who replaced rookie spinner Shoaib Bashir.

The availability of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja for India also remains doubtful as both are recovering from injuries. Virat Kohli is also missing from this series due to personal reasons.

When To Watch India vs England 3rd Test?

The third Test between India and England will take place at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium on February 15 from 9.30 am IST. Skippers Rohit Sharma and Ben Stokes will walk out for the toss at 9:00 am.

Where To watch the India vs England 1st Test?

The first Test between India and England will be live telecasted on the Sports18 network. For those who prefer to watch the match on OTT, they can log in to Jio Cinema app or jiocinema.com to live stream the game.

Pitch Report:

The pitch is expected to be a slow turner but will also be helpful for batters. The Rajkot Test could be a high-scoring contest as the surface seems flat from the pictures which have gone viral on social media.

India Squad & England Playing XI

IND: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan

ENG XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes (Wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson.