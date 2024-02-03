IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: 'Won’t Get Too Far Ahead Of Ourselves', Zak Crawley Optimistic Despite Their Struggles On Day 2

Zak Crawley. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

England opener Zak Crawley on Saturday said their ultra-attacking approach allows them to chase "anything" in the fourth innings after the visitors conceded a 143-run lead to India in the second Test.

India extended their overall lead to 171 runs without loss at stumps on day two after bowling out England for 253. Crawley's confidence has more reasons to it than hollow bravado. The tourists were 190 runs in deficit even in the series opener at Hyderabad but they pulled off a comeback win for the ages.

Back in 2022, England comfortably chased a stiff target of 378 in the rescheduled fifth Test against India in Birmingham to draw the home series.

"We believe we can chase anything" - Zak Crawley

"We won’t get too far ahead of ourselves, focus on tomorrow morning first, focus on ourselves. That is what we did really well last week.

"If you look at the game as a whole, we looked at one session at a time, even less than that at times. We will do that again and I think that gives us the best chance.

"We believe we can chase anything and we’ve shown that before," said Crawley, England's best batter in the first innings with a 76 off 78 balls.

The opening batter felt the surface is a lot better than the turner in Hyderabad and it was just the brilliance of Jasprit Bumrah that made the difference.

"Bumrah bowled unbelievably well. It felt like a better wicket than last week batting on it at that point. There wasn’t as much turn. But you have to hold your hand up sometimes and say that’s a fantastic spell in these conditions."

"I don’t think it’s going to be like last week" - Zak Crawley on Vizag surface

He also doesn't see the pitch deteriorating as much as it did in Hyderabad.

"I’m not certain to be honest. But I feel like it’s not breaking up like last week. I don’t think it’s going to be like last week where it’ll turn that much. It will obviously turn more than now, that’s always the case here, but I don’t think it’ll be as tricky as it was in the fourth innings for them last week."

England still hold a 1-0 lead, having won the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs.