Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli equals MS Dhoni’s record for most Test wins at home as captain

Chennai: With the 317-run win over England in the second Test at Chennai, Virat Kohli equalled MS Dhoni’s win record for an Indian captain in Tests at home. This was Kohli’s 21 win as a captain at home, at par with Dhoni.

Kohli has captained India at home on 28 occasions and has won 21 times. Dhoni, meanwhile captained India 30 times at home and won 21 times. Kohli has a win percentage of 77.8 per cent and has only lost two games in which he has led at home and drawn five. Other Indian captains to have led well at home are Mohammad Azharuddin (13 wins), Sourav Ganguly (10 wins) and Sunil Gavaskar (7 wins).

With age and form on his side, Kohli is certain to over-take Dhoni sooner than later. His first chance will come when leads the team onto the Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera during the third Test starting February 24.