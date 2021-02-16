Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli equals MS Dhoni’s record for most Test wins at home as captain

Chennai: With the 317-run win over England in the second Test at Chennai, Virat Kohli equalled MS Dhoni’s win record for an Indian captain in Tests at home. This was Kohli’s 21 win as a captain at home, at par with Dhoni.
Kohli has captained India at home on 28 occasions and has won 21 times. Dhoni, meanwhile captained India 30 times at home and won 21 times. Kohli has a win percentage of 77.8 per cent and has only lost two games in which he has led at home and drawn five. Other Indian captains to have led well at home are Mohammad Azharuddin (13 wins), Sourav Ganguly (10 wins) and Sunil Gavaskar (7 wins).
With age and form on his side, Kohli is certain to over-take Dhoni sooner than later. His first chance will come when leads the team onto the Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera during the third Test starting February 24.
After the win Kohli said, “Look, it was a bit strange in the first game to play at home without crowds in the stands. Things were flat to be honest, and myself included. [we needed] to pick up the energy. We were on the money this game and the crowd makes a massive different and you push more as a team. This game is an example of the grit and determination we've shown as a side. The Chennai crowd everyone knows is very, very intelligent and they understand their cricket really well.”
Kohli backs Pant
Kohli aslo put his weight behind Rishab Pant, who has received some criticism for his keeping skills. Pant was brilliant with the gloves in this Test and Kohli said, “Look, Pant has really worked hard in Australia and the difference when he moves with the gloves you can see in his reflexes and reactions. He has shed a lot of weight in Australia and it shows and we want him to get stronger and stronger with his skill sets because we know how much value he adds to the team.”