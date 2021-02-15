Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test: England players know it's going to spin in sub-continent, says spin consultant Jeeten Patel

"Of course, I think Ashwin and Kohli were fantastic. Kohli in the second innings, he got down to the ball, the way he got across the stumps. Ashwin came in and swept early and got the field he wanted.

"They (India) are in a very strong position. there's no doubt about that, we'll have to work really hard to get some of that back," Patel said.

With 429 more runs required in two days for an improbable win and a long way to go, Patel said it was about staying positive, adding if "we sit back and try to defend for two days we are not going to have much success." "It's just about staying positive. We've got strokemakers in the group and we want them to express themselves. That's been one of the strengths in the three Test matches we have played in the sub-continent." Patel also said young batsman Dan Lawrence "was fantastic this evening".

"It's exactly how he wants to play cricket and exactly how he can contribute to this team. So it was good to see him go," he said.

He said there were positives to be taken from the game, adding the spinners Moeen Ali and Jack Leach had done well.

"There's positives to take form every game of cricket, doesn't matter if you're on the winning side or not. The fantastic thing is Mo (Moeen Ali) bowled 60 overs in a Test match and has taken eight wickets, probably should have had nine or 10.

"Jack Leach has continued his improvement, Ben Foakes has come in and impressed," he said.

Asked if England skipper Joe Root was lucky to survive an appeal for leg-before towards the end of the day which the third umpire turned down on a referral by India, Patel said he would have been disappointed if he was given out.

"Let's be honest, I would have been disappointed if it was given out. Live it looked like it was maybe outside the line but replays showed it was pretty close. But, umpire's call is close enough," Patel said.