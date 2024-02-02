IND vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Updates: India Win The Toss & Opt To Bat First, Rajat Patidar Makes His Debut

1st Session Live Updates

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal walked out to bat, with the latter taking the strike.

Veteran pacer James Anderson began first session proceedings for England as he bowled to Jaiswal.

Yashasvi Jaiswal leads India batting as he hit two fours off Joe Root in the 2nd over of the innings.

Team India won the toss and opted to bat first for the second Test in Visakhapatnam. The hosts made few changes to their Playing XI. Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav have been added to the team while Mohammed Siraj has been rested for the Vizag Test.

Meanwhile, Rajat Patidar is set to make his Test debut and is expected to bat at No.4. Patidar has replaced KL Rahul, who was ruled out of the 2nd Test due to injury.

Captains Corner

Rohit Sharma: We'll bat first. Looks a good pitch, the pitch will do its thing, we need to play good cricket. What happened in Hyderabad is history, we need to move on. We have spoken on things we need to do, now we need to execute on our plans. I thought we batted well in the first innings, but didn't have the same intent in the second. Similarly, in the second innings with the bowl there was a brilliant knock by Ollie Pope. Injuries are part and parcel of the game, but that's why we have the guys sitting on the bench. Two unforced changes - Jadeja and KL miss out, and Siraj has been rested. We've got Mukesh, Kuldeep coming in, and Rajat Patidar making his debut.

Ben Stokes: Would have batted as well. It was a great last week, but we know India will come back hard. To come from behind like we did was very pleasing. We'll take the confidence from that, but new week now. It is an amazing atmosphere to play in for the boys. To get such an opportunity at the start of their career will do wonders for their confidence. Two changes - Shoaib Bashir and James Anderson come in for Jack Leach and Mark Wood.

Team India will lock horns with England in the second Test of the five-match series at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Friday, February 2.

England are leading 1-0 against India after winning the Test series opener in Hyderabad. Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley were the star performers for the tourists in a 28-run over Rohit Sharma-led side. The second Test is expected to be exciting as England will look to extend the series lead while Team India aims to bounce back following the Hyderabad Test defeat.

However, Rohit Sharma and co suffered twin blows as Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul were ruled out of the Vizag Test due to respective injuries and Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar and Saurabh Kumar have been added to Test squad. India will be without Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Jadeja and Rahul for the second Test.

Rajat Patidar to make Test debut?

With the absence of senior players like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, it has been reported that Rajat Patidar is likely to make debut for Team India in the Vizag Test.

Patidar was added to the Test squad for two matches against England as a replacement for Kohli, who is expected to return for the third Test in Rajkot.

Madhya Patidar didn’t feature in the first Test and will be hoping for Test debut cap after making his maiden international appearance in an ODI match against South Africa in December last year.

England makes changes to their playing XI

The England Cricket team made a couple changes to their playing XI on the eve of the second Test against India. With spinner Jack Leach being ruled out of Vizag Test, Shoaib Bashir will make his first international appearance for Three Lions.

Meanwhile, veteran England pacer James Anderson made his return to playing XI after he didn’t feature in the Test series opener. Anderson is currently on the sixth tour of India and is the most experienced bowler in the side.

✅ 1-0 up in the series

🐐 The GOAT back in the side

🧢 20-year-old Shoaib Bashir on debut



We're back, and we're ready for it allll over again 🙌#EnglandCricket | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/F9TYmezkrP — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 1, 2024

ENG Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes (WK), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson