Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test: Ashwin scores ton; India reduce England to 53-3

Chennai: India reduced England to 53-3 at stumps on Day Three of the second Test at Chennai on Monday. At stumps Dan Lawrence was batting on 19 while Joe Root was yet to open his account. For India, Axar Patel has picked two wickets while R Ashwin has taken one wicket.

Earlier, Ashwin scored his fifth Test century to help India set a mammoth 482-run target for England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Ashwin scored 106 runs off 148 balls with the help of 14 fours and a six as India's second innings came to an end at 286 in the post-tea session. Mohammad Siraj remained unbeaten on 16, and added 49 runs for the final wicket with Ashwin who was the last wicket to fall.

Resuming at 54/1 on Day Three, India lost five wickets but added 102 runs to get their lead past 350 in the morning session. The hosts lost the wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara (7), Rohit Sharma (26), Rishabh Pant (8), Ajinkya Rahane (10) and debutant Axar Patel (7) in quick succession to give a glimmer of hope to England.