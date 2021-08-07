IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 4: England set India 209-run target

England scored 303 in their second innings, setting India a target of 209 on day four of the opening Test here on Saturday. Skipper Joe Root (109) led from the front to score his 21st hundred.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah picked up a five-wicket haul. Brief Scores: England 183 and 303 all out in 85.5 overs (Joe Root 109; Mohammed Siraj 2/84, Jasprit Bumrah 5/64, Shardul Thakur 2/37, Mohammad Shami 1/72)).

India 1st Innings: 278.