IND vs CAN, T20 WC 2024: Will The Match Get Washed Out Again In Florida Today? Here's What The Weather Forecast Predicts

Team India and Canada will play their final T20 World Cup 2024 Group A fixture at the at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida's Lauderhill on Saturday, June 15.

The match will be dead rubber as the Men in Blue have already qualified for the Super 8 with consecutive wins against Ireland, Pakistan and the USA, while Canada have been knocked out of the tournament as they are without a win in three group stage matches.

India are currently at the top of the Group A table with six points and Canada, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the table with 0 points. The Men in Blue will look to end their group stage campaign by remaining unbeaten, while Canada will aim to finish their disappointing outing on a positive note.

New York ✅#TeamIndia arrive in Florida 🛬 for their last group-stage match of the #T20WorldCup! 👍 pic.twitter.com/vstsaBbAQx — BCCI (@BCCI) June 14, 2024

With India and Canada set to play their final group stage fixture, the question looms around the weather conditions for the match to happen in Florida. The city of Florida has been experiencing heavy showers and thunderstorms over the last few days. The streets of Florida have been flood due to non-stop showers in the city.

The match between the USA and Ireland was abandoned without a toss due to torrential rain in Florida. Therefore, the question whether the existing weather conditions in Florida will allow the match between India and Canada to proceed as per the schedule.

What weather forecast say about Florida weather?

In the morning, the temperature is expected to be 28 degrees Celcius with thunderstorms and possibility of precipitaion is anticipated to be 41%, as per Accuweather Though the humibity is likely to be 83% but cloud cover is expected to be 94%. Therefore, the morning of the match is likely to be interrupted by rain in Florida.

In the afternoon, the temperature is expected to be 1 degree Celsius higher than in the morning. The possibility of precipiation and the chances of cloud cover are likely to remain same as in the morning. The only difference is the humidity, which is anticipated to decrease from 83% to 78% by the time the match moves into the afternoon.

So, in the afternoon as well the match is likely to be disrupted by bad weather in Florida.

Looking at the weather forecast, the match between India and Canada is likely to be interrupted by bad weather throughout both morning and afternoon in Florida. The toss and start of the match are expected to be delayed.

If the match gets washed out then India and Canada will share one point.