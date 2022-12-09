IND vs BAN: Wasim Jaffer questions KL Rahul's leadership skills, says opener is not experienced captain

KL Rahul | PTI

KL Rahul is set to captain India in the third and final ODI against Bangladesh and former cricketer Wasim Jaffer has questioned the batsman’s leadership skills.

Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the 3rd ODI after suffering a thumb injury during the second match which India lost by 5 runs.

This was only the second time that an Indian team lost a series against Bangladesh away from home.

Jaffer criticised KL Rahul, who captained the team in the absence of Rohit in the 2nd ODI match.

Under Rahul, India let Bangladesh rally to score 271 after reeling at 69-6. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mahmudullah put on a record partnership.

Speaking about Rahul, Jaffer said that he was not a capable captain.

“We had good bowlers in Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel. Umran Malik also did well, but Bangladesh had the answers to all the questions. They batted wonderfully well and rotated the strike nicely. It’s difficult when your captain is in (not on the field) and the keeper has to lead. KL Rahul is not a very experienced captain, especially at the international level. That may have had an effect, but that can’t be an excuse. You’ve got to give credit to Bangladesh," Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo.

The Indian team will now go into the third ODI with three members of the playing XI injured. India then will be facing the hosts in a two-match Test series.