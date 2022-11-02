Ind vs Ban T20 World Cup: KL Rahul special puts India on brink of semis

KL Rahul scored 32-ball 50 | PTI

Adelaide: KL Rahul felt for the ball after Taskin Ahmed managed to shape it away from him.

Rahul might just had his heart in his mouth but the bat failed to connect with the ball.

Three more dot balls followed as Rahul’s bat did not make any connection with the ball. Tentative? Tense? Low on confidence? Are we going to see another underwhelming innings from him?

Perhaps, the breakaway moment came when he effortlessly lofted left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam over square leg fence for a six. Relief and confidence might have gushed through his veins aplenty.

But the first indication of this being Rahul’s night came when he cut Hasan Mahmud in front of the square for a six. It was an incredible shot, the kind we often associate with Rahul.

Spirited Bangladesh

It was India’s night too on Wednesday as they overcame a spirited Bangladesh by 5 runs via DLS method in a rain-affected match at the Adelaide Oval.

However, that victory might have been doubly sweet for India as another piece fell in place in their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign, some runs by Rahul after three barren outings that produced just 22 runs for him.

Once the fifty has been made and that lean run was snapped, Rahul looked a transformed man on the field too. His hand fetched India another decisive breakthrough as a direct hit from the deep caught Litton Das well short of the crease while attempting a second run.

Das had put the Indian bowlers through the wringer with a 27-ball 60 and Bangladesh had a massively productive power play too when the skies opened up to halt the proceedings. When they returned, Bangladesh needed 85 more runs from 54 balls in a total of 151 from 16 overs, and Das was highly threatening.

Rahul’s golden throw ended that piece de resistance and from that point Bangladesh slid down the stairs irrevocably to end up with 146. We talk about redemption and we have one unfurling in front of us.

Super Virat Kohli

But the story of the day will not be completed without telling the role Virat Kohli played. Kohli notched up his third fifty of this T20 World Cup, an unbeaten 64 off 44 balls, and he also became the highest run-getter in T20 World Cups surpassing Mahela Jayawardene.

But beyond those incredible numbers, the presence of Kohli had a calming effect on Rahul, who batted freely in the knowledge that an accomplished master was guarding the other end.

After all, Kohli had to dish out a special knock at Adelaide, his favourite cricketing venue outside India. Right from his debut hundred in 2014 and that twin hundred in 2014, Kohli owns this South Australian venue and this day was no exception.

Never once did he gave us the impression of batting hurriedly as Rahul made his runs at a strike-rate of 156.25 and Suryakumar Yadav struck at 187.50. Kohli, in fact, played around them, never played a shot in anger but still managed to score at 145.45.

Incredible indeed! Now, India sit on top of the Group 2 with 6 points and ever more so close to the semifinals but they will be more delighted about seeing a more rounded effort from the team.