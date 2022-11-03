Ind vs Ban T20 World Cup: KL Rahul credits pre match chat with Virat Kohli for his fifty

Virat Kohli with KL Rahul | ANI

Adelaide: KL Rahul snapped the modest run in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 with a fifty against Bangladesh that laid the foundation for India’s 5-run at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

Rahul said the talk with Virat Kohli at nets a day prior to the match helped him a lot. “We spoke about mindset and how we have been coming to Australia for some years to play different formats but wickets this time have been very challenging.“

"He (Kohli) has been getting runs and that means he has been doing something right. So I wanted to know what are the things that he is doing,” said Rahul in the post-match press conference.

Rahul also thanked the coaching staff for keeping him in a good frame of mind. “Yes, there is bound to be disappointment if you are not scoring runs but the support staff has always been very helpful,” he said.

The Indian opener also said the rain break that reduced the number of overs to 16 for Bangladesh, helped India in the match.“Litton played an exceptional knock and innings like these put pressure on opposition teams. He hit the bowlers off good length.“

India was confident that after power play India would pull things back

Even without a rain break, we knew that once the power play was over, we could put pressure on them. We had the confidence and once the break was over, we were completely switched on,” said Rahul.

Rahul said the Bangladesh match was a must-win game for India and everyone wanted to make a contribution to the team’s cause.“This was an important game for us. We all wanted to contribute. Today it was an opportunity for me to stand up and be counted. Every match, a different person is putting his hand up and making it count,” Rahul said.

“We have really worked hard and prepared ourselves for difficult situations. So that when time comes, we can execute our plans in those difficult situations,” he added.

Talking about his sensational direct hit from the deep to dismiss Litton Das, who made a 27-ball 60, Rahul said: “We all train very hard on fielding. We work on our throwing and moving quickly. The ball came and I hit the stumps.”