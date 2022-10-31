e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsInd vs Ban T20 World Cup: India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik suffers back spasm, doubtful for Bangladesh tie

Ind vs Ban T20 World Cup: India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik suffers back spasm, doubtful for Bangladesh tie

Karthik was forced to leave the field due to pain against SA

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 04:40 PM IST
article-image
India's Dinesh Karthik |
Follow us on

Adelaide: Senior wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik will be a doubtful starter for India's next T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh on Wednesday as he is suffering from back spasms which forced him to leave the field during the last five overs of the South Africa game.

Karthik's injury could pave way for Rishabh Pant's entry into the playing XI.

Pant kept wickets from the 16th over till the end of the game against South Africa on Sunday after Karthik was forced to leave the field due to pain.

Extreme cold conditions

The primary reason could be extremely cold conditions which can cause these kind of niggles.

The extent of severity of the back spasm couldn't be confirmed but normally it takes anything between three to five days for pain to heal, if it is a minor one.

"Karthik felt pain in his lower back. We haven't heard about the severity of his back spasm. The medical team is working to get him fit as heat treatment and massaging helps reduce the discomfort, quickly. So don't rule him out yet," a senior BCCI official privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Underwhelming performance

Karthik has had an underwhelming tournament so far as he scored 1 against Pakistan and 6 off 15 balls against South Africa.

He is a designated finisher but not being able to cope with pace and bounce on offer at the Optus Stadium in Perth with not much support for Suryakumar Yadav in their 52-run stand did invite a bit of criticism.

Indian coaching team has also faced some flak for keeping a counter-attacking player like Pant out of the side.

In Test matches, Pant has enjoyed stupendous success in Australia. He is a better player of horizontal bat shots as compared to Karthik.

Read Also
T20 World Cup: Here's how India can play both Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik in playing XI according...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

IND vs SA: Australian hotel 'Crown Perth’ issues apology, fires staff who entered Virat Kohli's...

IND vs SA: Australian hotel 'Crown Perth’ issues apology, fires staff who entered Virat Kohli's...

WATCH: Virat Kohli's room invaded, fan shoots video; cricketer shocked and appalled by incident

WATCH: Virat Kohli's room invaded, fan shoots video; cricketer shocked and appalled by incident

Aus vs Ire T20 World Cup: Aaron Finch leads Australia to 42-run win over Ireland, garner vital Net...

Aus vs Ire T20 World Cup: Aaron Finch leads Australia to 42-run win over Ireland, garner vital Net...

Aus vs Ire T20 World Cup: Ireland's Barry McCarthy produces outrageous fielding effort against...

Aus vs Ire T20 World Cup: Ireland's Barry McCarthy produces outrageous fielding effort against...

Ind vs Ban T20 World Cup: India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik suffers back spasm, doubtful for...

Ind vs Ban T20 World Cup: India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik suffers back spasm, doubtful for...