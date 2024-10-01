IND vs BAN, Kanpur Test: Veterans Stand Up On Final Day As India Complete Bangladesh Whitewash To Remain Ahead In WTC Final Race

Team India wrapped up the Kanpur Test in commanding fashion, securing a 7-wicket victory over Bangladesh and further solidifying their lead atop the World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

The final day unfolded sooner than anticipated, as India's bowlers dismantled Bangladesh’s lineup with precision, leaving no room for a comeback.

Bangladesh began the morning session with some promise, courtesy of a steady partnership between Shadman Islam and Najmul Hossain Shanto. The duo showed resilience, with Shadman top-scoring with a solid 50 and Shanto chipping in with 37.

However, once Ravindra Jadeja broke their partnership, the floodgates opened. Jadeja’s left-arm spin proved too much for the visitors, as he claimed three wickets for just 3 runs in a remarkable spell that swung the momentum firmly in India’s favor.

The veterans stood up on the final outing as Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin each grabbed three wickets, while Akash Deep chipped in with one, as Bangladesh crumbled under pressure, managing only 146 runs.

With only 95 runs needed to clinch victory, India wasted no time in their pursuit. Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his fine form, notching up a brisk half-century, while Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 29, guiding India to victory in just 17.2 overs—well ahead of the 62-over allotment.

India’s dominant performance, despite the rain-induced delays, saw them bulldoze their way to a 2-0 series sweep, edging them closer to the WTC final.

The match was defined by captain Rohit Sharma’s aggressive approach, particularly when he declared India’s first innings at 285 for 9 on day four, after two full days were washed out.

Rohit himself set the tone with back-to-back sixes off his first two balls in India’s reply to Bangladesh’s modest 233 total.

Jaiswal top-scored with 72, while Kohli’s 47 and KL Rahul’s explosive 68 ensured India had a fighting chance to force a result. India managed to win the match in just 173 overs despite losing 235 overs to the weather and poor stadium conditions in Kanpur.

Ultimately, their collective efforts paid off, sealing a memorable series win.