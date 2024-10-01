 IND vs BAN, Kanpur Test: Veterans Stand Up On Final Day As India Complete Bangladesh Whitewash To Remain Ahead In WTC Final Race
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs BAN, Kanpur Test: Veterans Stand Up On Final Day As India Complete Bangladesh Whitewash To Remain Ahead In WTC Final Race

IND vs BAN, Kanpur Test: Veterans Stand Up On Final Day As India Complete Bangladesh Whitewash To Remain Ahead In WTC Final Race

Bangladesh batters crumbled under pressure in the third innings due to the immense pressure put by the Indian bowlers on the final day. The hosts eventually won the match by 7 wickets to remain ahead in the World Test Championship final race.

Rohan SenUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 02:29 PM IST
article-image

Team India wrapped up the Kanpur Test in commanding fashion, securing a 7-wicket victory over Bangladesh and further solidifying their lead atop the World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

The final day unfolded sooner than anticipated, as India's bowlers dismantled Bangladesh’s lineup with precision, leaving no room for a comeback.

Bangladesh began the morning session with some promise, courtesy of a steady partnership between Shadman Islam and Najmul Hossain Shanto. The duo showed resilience, with Shadman top-scoring with a solid 50 and Shanto chipping in with 37.

However, once Ravindra Jadeja broke their partnership, the floodgates opened. Jadeja’s left-arm spin proved too much for the visitors, as he claimed three wickets for just 3 runs in a remarkable spell that swung the momentum firmly in India’s favor.

FPJ Shorts
IND vs BAN: R Ashwin Equals Muttiah Muralitharan's World Record For Most Player Of Series Awards In Tests
IND vs BAN: R Ashwin Equals Muttiah Muralitharan's World Record For Most Player Of Series Awards In Tests
Govinda's Daughter Tina Ahuja Devastated After Gunshot Incident, Mobbed By Paps Outside Mumbai Hospital (VIDEO)
Govinda's Daughter Tina Ahuja Devastated After Gunshot Incident, Mobbed By Paps Outside Mumbai Hospital (VIDEO)
First-Year Law Student Passes Away At NLU Delhi, Third Case Of Suicide In ONE Month, Netizens Links Student Suicides At NLU To Burari Case
First-Year Law Student Passes Away At NLU Delhi, Third Case Of Suicide In ONE Month, Netizens Links Student Suicides At NLU To Burari Case
J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 44.08 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded by 1 PM In Final Phase Of Polling
J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 44.08 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded by 1 PM In Final Phase Of Polling

The veterans stood up on the final outing as Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin each grabbed three wickets, while Akash Deep chipped in with one, as Bangladesh crumbled under pressure, managing only 146 runs.

Read Also
IND vs BAN, Kanpur Test Day 5 Live: Team India Sweep Series 2-0 As They Wrap Up Comprehensive Win In...
article-image

With only 95 runs needed to clinch victory, India wasted no time in their pursuit. Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his fine form, notching up a brisk half-century, while Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 29, guiding India to victory in just 17.2 overs—well ahead of the 62-over allotment.

India’s dominant performance, despite the rain-induced delays, saw them bulldoze their way to a 2-0 series sweep, edging them closer to the WTC final.

Read Also
IND vs BAN Kanpur Test: Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel & Yash Dayal Released From Team India For Irani...
article-image

The match was defined by captain Rohit Sharma’s aggressive approach, particularly when he declared India’s first innings at 285 for 9 on day four, after two full days were washed out.

Rohit himself set the tone with back-to-back sixes off his first two balls in India’s reply to Bangladesh’s modest 233 total.

Jaiswal top-scored with 72, while Kohli’s 47 and KL Rahul’s explosive 68 ensured India had a fighting chance to force a result. India managed to win the match in just 173 overs despite losing 235 overs to the weather and poor stadium conditions in Kanpur.

Ultimately, their collective efforts paid off, sealing a memorable series win.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs BAN: R Ashwin Equals Muttiah Muralitharan's World Record For Most Player Of Series Awards In...

IND vs BAN: R Ashwin Equals Muttiah Muralitharan's World Record For Most Player Of Series Awards In...

IND vs BAN, Kanpur Test Day 5 Live: Team India Sweep Series 2-0 As They Wrap Up Comprehensive Win In...

IND vs BAN, Kanpur Test Day 5 Live: Team India Sweep Series 2-0 As They Wrap Up Comprehensive Win In...

WTC Points Table Scenario: India Remain Firmly Ahead In Race To Final After Series Win Over...

WTC Points Table Scenario: India Remain Firmly Ahead In Race To Final After Series Win Over...

Irani Cup 2024: Devdutt Padikkal Takes Blinder To Dismiss Prithvi Shaw During MUM vs ROI Match;...

Irani Cup 2024: Devdutt Padikkal Takes Blinder To Dismiss Prithvi Shaw During MUM vs ROI Match;...

'Kabhi Khud Se Khuddari Nahi Aati': Shan Masood Left Speechless By Reporter's Question During...

'Kabhi Khud Se Khuddari Nahi Aati': Shan Masood Left Speechless By Reporter's Question During...