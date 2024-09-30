 IND vs BAN Kanpur Test: Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel & Yash Dayal Released From Team India For Irani Cup 2024
Middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan will represent Mumbai while wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel and pacer Yash Dayal have been picked in the Rest of India squad for the Irani Cup.

Rohan SenUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 08:10 PM IST
article-image

The Indian team management on Monday evening released youngsters Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel and Yash Dayal from their Test squad so that the trio can play in the Irani Cup 2024 starting October 1.

Khan, Jurel and Dayal have been warming the benches in the ongoing 2-Test series against Bangladesh. Khan and Jurel have been used as substitute fielders on several occasions during the Chennai and Kanpur Tests but Dayal hasn't got any game time so far.

Middle-order batter Sarfaraz will represent Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai while wicketkeeper Jurel and pacer Dayal have been picked in the Rest of India squad for the Irani Cup.

Mumbai will be led by Ajinkya Rahane while Ruturaj Gaikwad will captain ROI. The 5-day match will be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow from Tuesday.

'Thank Allah For This Second Chance At Life': Musheer Khan Gives First Reaction After Surviving Car...
article-image

Sarfaraz's brother Musheer ruled out

Sarfaraz's brother Musheer was also expected to be named in Mumbai's squad thanks to his brilliant performance in the Duleep Trophy.

But the youngster suffered minor injuries in a horrific car accident while travelling to Lucknow from his hometown Azamgarh with his father Naushad last week and was subsequently ruled out of the Irani Cup.

Naushad also sustained minor injuries in the crash which took place on the brand new Purvanchal Expressway after their car hit a divider and overturned.

