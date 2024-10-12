 IND vs BAN, 3rd T20I: India Post Record Total Of 297/6 After Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Fireworks In Hyderabad
Opting to bat first, India reached 297 for 6 in 20 overs thanks to the fireworks from the bats of Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Riyan Parag.

Rohan SenUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 09:18 PM IST
India put on an absolute batting masterclass in the third and final T20I against Bangladesh in Hyderabad on Saturday, posting a staggering 297/6 in their 20 overs. This remarkable total is now the second-highest in T20 international history. Opting to bat first, India’s batting lineup unleashed fireworks, leaving Bangladesh with no answers.

Sanju Samson led the charge, hitting a blistering 111 off just 55 balls, marking his maiden T20I century. Samson's knock was a mix of power and finesse, as he hammered the ball to all parts of the ground. He was well supported by Suryakumar Yadav, who played his usual aggressive brand of cricket, smashing 75 off 36 balls, continuing his incredible form in the shortest format.

The carnage didn’t stop there—Hardik Pandya chipped in with a quickfire 47, while Riyan Parag added a valuable 34 to keep the scoreboard ticking at a rapid pace. Together, these contributions took India to an almost unthinkable total, one that Bangladesh had no answers for.

This score of 297/6 is the highest ever involving full-member nations in T20I cricket, and it’s only the second-highest total overall, falling just short of Nepal's jaw-dropping 314 against Mongolia last year. The Indian batsmen's ability to find boundaries at will, combined with clever strike rotation, kept the pressure firmly on Bangladesh, who struggled to stem the flow of runs.

India’s monstrous total set the stage for what could be another commanding win, and while the series was already wrapped up, the team clearly wasn’t content with just coasting. The hunger for dominance was evident, and this total will surely be remembered as one of the greatest batting displays in T20I history.

