 IND vs BAN, CWC 2023: Bangladesh Decide To Bat First, Shakib Ruled Out; 'We Wanted To Bowl First', Says Rohit
Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto has won the toss and has chosen to bat first against India in Pune in the 2023 World Cup clash

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 01:53 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma and Najmul Hossain Shanto. | (Credits: Twitter)

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has won the toss and has elected to bat first in the 2023 World Cup clash against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) in Pune. The hosts have stuck to the same eleven amid contrasting reports of Mohammed Shami or Ravichandran Ashwin replacing Shardul Thakur for the clash.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, suffered a massive blow as Shakib al Hasan has been ruled out due to quad injury suffered during the clash against New Zealand. Hence, Najmul Hossain stepped in to lead the side. Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed has replaced the veteran all-rounder for the tourists.

Playing XI of both teams:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

Najmul Hossain reasoned that fresh wicket and reasonably nice weather are the reasons behind wanting to bat first. Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, asserted that he wanted to bowl first. The Tigers are coming off consecutive losses to England and New Zealand and another loss would leave them on the brink of group-stage elimination.

By contrast, Rohit Sharma's men have been in red-hot form in the tournament and look like the team to beat. The Men in Blue held their nerves against Australia after being 2-3 in pursuit of 200, winning by 6 wickets eventually. They put on a clinical performance against Afghanistan to dispatch them by 8 wickets, followed by another clinical run-chase against Pakistan in front of a record-crowd in Ahmedabad.

