IND vs BAN: Blow For Bangladesh As Shakib Al Hasan Doubtful For Kanpur Test After Finger Injury In Chennai

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is doubtful for the second and final Test of the series against India in Kanpur after suffering a finger injury during the first game in Chennai last week.

The veteran cricketer has been struggling with his fingers on the left hand with which he grips and spins the ball. He bowled just 8 overs in the first innings at Chepauk and 13 in the second, going wicketless on both occasions.

Shakib kept off bowling attack by Shanto

He was the most expensive bowler in India's second innings, conceding runs at an economy rate of over 6 per over.

His injury forced Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto to play with four primary bowlers during the Test match which they eventually lost by 280 runs inside four days.

Long-standing issue

Shakib was out of action for months after sustaining an injury on his left index finger during the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup clash in 2023. He has since had issues with his shoulder and eye, apart from the finger injury.

Bangladesh unaware of Shakib's injury

A few eyebrows were raised when Shanto kept Shakib off the attack on the first day of the Test, and Bangladesh team physician later revealed that they were not even aware of the left-arm spinner carrying any injury going into this series in India.

"Shakib had a fracture in his finger from the World Cup in India. Before that, he had an infection from another finger injury a few years ago. Shakib though hasn't recently complained about a finger or shoulder injury. A broken finger however can cause discomfort," Dr Debashish said.