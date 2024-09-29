IND vs BAN: Bangladeshi Cricket Supporter Robi Tiger Sent Back To His Home Country After Alleged Assault Controversy In Kanpur

Bangladesh fan being carried by the cops. | (Credits: Twitter)

Bangladeshi cricket supporter, who has been making the headlines for wrong reasons in the last few days, has been deported to Dhaka over assault allegations on day one of the second Test against India in Kanpur. However, media reports have clarified that sending him back home was not linked to the incident, but for health reasons.

Robi, one of the most passionate supporters of Bangladesh cricket, is often known for his presence in the national men's team games across the globe and cheers for them vehemently. According to news agency PTI, he came to India on a medical visa, but was present in Chennai to support the tourists in the first Test and then travelled to Kanpur for the 2nd.

However, he indulged into a controversy as he alleged fans of assaulting him, but took back those accusations later after his own illness, prompted him to be admitted to a hospital. A clip also corroborated his claims as several people were seen carrying him.

Two consecutive days in IND vs BAN Test in Kanpur washed out:

Meanwhile, the second and final Test of the series in Kanpur is on the verge of resulting in a draw as combined factors of rain, bad light, and wet outfield have witnessed two days getting called off. Moreover, only 35 overs were possible on day 1, with Bangladesh reaching 107/3 after Rohit Sharma won the toss and sent them into bat.

India are leading the series 1-0 after winning the opening Test in Chennai by 280 runs.