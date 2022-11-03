Ind vs Ban: Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan involved in hilarious banter with journalist, here’s what panned out; watch

Shakib Al Hasan | File Photo

Shakib Al Hasan addressed the media after their narrow 5-run loss to India and the Bangladesh captain ended up having a hilarious banter with a journalist on Wednesday.

Bangladesh bungles

Just like it happened during a 2016 World Cup match in Bengaluru, where they lost from a winning position, Bangladesh bungled here after a rain break and went down by five runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method.

And on Wednesday too the match was interrupted by rain and Shakib was seen having an animated conversation with umpires after the officials decided to restart the match despite the wet outfield.

And a journalist asked Shakib about his conversation with the umpires.

Here's how the chat panned:

Journalist: Did you really try not to play after the rain?

Shakib: Do we have any option?

Journalist: No, that's the reason. Did you try to convince them?

Shakib: Convince whom?

Journalist: Umpires and Rohit Sharma

Shakib: Do I have the ability to convince the umpire?

Journalist: Accha. Then you were discussing the rivers of Bangladesh?

Journalist: Did you discuss something about the rivers in Bangladesh or something? What were you talking? Can you kindly explain?"

Shakib: Now you are asking the right question. Umpire called both the captains and told us the targets, how many overs remaining, playing rules

Journalist: That's all, and you all accepted it?

Shakib: Yes

Journalist: Beautiful, thank you

Coming to the match, India survived a Litton Das scare and rain interruption to go on top of Group 2 table with a tense win over Bangladesh in their Super 12 match of Men's T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

After fifties from KL Rahul and Virat Kohli (64 not out) took India to a massive 184/6 in 20 overs, Bangladesh seemed to be cruising to the target with Das making a stunning 27-ball 60 as they reached 66 for no loss in the first seven overs.

But rain changed the equation to 151 in 16 overs. The rain break worked well in India's favour as Rahul's brilliant run-out of Das post rain break triggered a Bangladesh meltdown as they could make only 79 runs in the remaining nine overs, losing six wickets.