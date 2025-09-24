 IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4: No Litton Das As Jaker Ali-Led Bangladesh Opt To Bowl First In Dubai, Team India Unchanged
IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4: No Litton Das As Jaker Ali-Led Bangladesh Opt To Bowl First In Dubai, Team India Unchanged

A rampant Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, are out to seal their spot in the XI as they face Bangladesh in the Super 4 contest of Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium. With Pakistan falling like a pack of cards twice to Team India, it remains to be seen if Bangladesh can challenge the Men in Blue.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 07:40 PM IST
article-image
Team India and Bangladesh. | (Credits: BCCI/BCB X)

Updates:

Bangladesh have suffered a massive blow as their regular captain Litton Das has missed out on the big game against Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash at the Dubai International Stadium. Jaker Ali, the stand-in skipper, announced four changes to their XI but Suryakumar Yadav said they are sticking to the same XI.

article-image

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w/c), Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.

A rampant Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, are out to seal their spot in the XI as they face Bangladesh in the Super 4 contest of Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium. With Pakistan falling like a pack of cards twice to Team India, it remains to be seen if Bangladesh can challenge the Men in Blue.

Team India started their campaign with a nine-wicket victory over the UAE, followed by defeating Pakistan by seven wickets. They suffered a minor scare against Oman but prevailed and followed it up by toppling Pakistan for the second time to start their Super 4 stage on a high. Keeping in mind, India's strong record against Bangladesh - winning 16 out of 17 T20I matches - the Men in Blue will be high on confidence.

Bangladesh, who have been putting on an underwhelming show across tournaments for years, seemed to have found some formula for success. The Tigers' recent success has been based on how explosively Saif Hassan and Tanzid Tamim have been at the top. Mustafizur Rahman, who bowled an outstanding spell in the previous game against Sri Lanka, will be pivotal for them in all phases of the bout against India.

India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 squads:

India sqaud: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin.

