IND vs BAN 3rd ODI: Spinner Kuldeep Yadav included in India squad, KL Rahul to captain team in place of injured Rohit Sharma

India will play the final ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday. The Men in Blue already lost the three-match series 0-2

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 11:50 AM IST
article-image
Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been added to India's squad for the third ODI against India to be played on Saturday.

KL Rahul will lead the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who sustained an injury in the previous match.

Meanwhile, three Indian players, including Rohit have been ruled out of the third and final ODI against Bangladesh due to their injuries.

Deepak Chahar, who only bowled three overs in the second ODI in Dhaka, was also ruled out of the final ODI as was Kuldeep Sen, who missed the match on Wednesday.

Head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed that Rohit is among the three players who will miss the final ODI against Bangladesh. Dravid stated that Rohit will head to Mumbai to consult an expert.

A call on the Indian skipper's participation in the Test series would only be taken after that.

IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma wins hearts of cricket fans after legendary batting despite serious thumb...
article-image

