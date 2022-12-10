e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs Ban 3rd ODI: Moment when Ishan Kishan scored fastest double ton in 50-over format; watch video

IND vs Ban 3rd ODI: Moment when Ishan Kishan scored fastest double ton in 50-over format; watch video

The video of the Indian cricketer hitting the double century has gone viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 02:54 PM IST
article-image
Ishan Kishan | File Photo
Follow us on

Ishan Kisan slammed his maiden century against Bangladesh in the 3rd ODI on Saturday. Kishan reached the 200-run mark in just 126 deliveries and 85 balls which included a stunning smash of 23 boundaries and 9 sixes. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter entered the field in place of injured Rohit Sharma, and didn't fail in impressing the country with his blitzkrieg knock.

The video of the Indian cricketer hitting the double century has gone viral on social media.

Watch video:

Read Also
Vanshika and Akash viral break up story: All you need to know about the trending call recording
article-image

Kishan smashed West Indies legend Chris Gayle's previous world record for the fastest double hundred in 50-over cricket. Gayle hit his double century against Zimbabwe in the 2015 ICC World Cup in 138 deliveries. Kishan broke the record by 12 deliveries and became the youngest player in ODI history to score 200 runs.

Reportedly, Kishan has entered the 200+ club comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Rohit Sharma along with New Zealand's Martin Guptill, West Indies' Chris Gayle and Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman.

With Bangladesh already winning the series, India will be aiming for a consolation win to end the ODI series on a high. "We always want to win and give our best for the country. But sometimes it doesn't happen. There's never an international game that doesn't have pressure, " reports quoted stand-in captain KL Rahul.

Cricket fans rejoiced Ishan's game

Read Also
'Future of India': Netizens thrilled after Ishan Kishan slams maiden ton in Ind vs Ban 3rd ODI
article-image
Read Also
WATCH: Lionel Messi's son throws chewing gum on stand full of football fans, video goes viral
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Game over for Rohit?': Netizens react after opener Ishan Kishan slams double century in 50-over...

'Game over for Rohit?': Netizens react after opener Ishan Kishan slams double century in 50-over...

IND vs Ban 3rd ODI: Moment when Ishan Kishan scored fastest double ton in 50-over format; watch...

IND vs Ban 3rd ODI: Moment when Ishan Kishan scored fastest double ton in 50-over format; watch...

IND vs BAN 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan slams maiden double century, becomes 4th Indian to achieve feat in...

IND vs BAN 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan slams maiden double century, becomes 4th Indian to achieve feat in...

'Maradona is watching us from heaven': Lionel Messi after Argentina reach semis of FIFA World Cup...

'Maradona is watching us from heaven': Lionel Messi after Argentina reach semis of FIFA World Cup...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar distraught after Brazil's loss to Croatia, says it feels like a...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar distraught after Brazil's loss to Croatia, says it feels like a...