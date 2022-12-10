IND vs Ban 3rd ODI: Moment when Ishan Kishan scored fastest double ton in 50-over format; watch video

Ishan Kishan | File Photo

Ishan Kisan slammed his maiden century against Bangladesh in the 3rd ODI on Saturday. Kishan reached the 200-run mark in just 126 deliveries and 85 balls which included a stunning smash of 23 boundaries and 9 sixes. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter entered the field in place of injured Rohit Sharma, and didn't fail in impressing the country with his blitzkrieg knock.

The video of the Indian cricketer hitting the double century has gone viral on social media.

Watch video:

Kishan smashed West Indies legend Chris Gayle's previous world record for the fastest double hundred in 50-over cricket. Gayle hit his double century against Zimbabwe in the 2015 ICC World Cup in 138 deliveries. Kishan broke the record by 12 deliveries and became the youngest player in ODI history to score 200 runs.

Reportedly, Kishan has entered the 200+ club comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Rohit Sharma along with New Zealand's Martin Guptill, West Indies' Chris Gayle and Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman.

With Bangladesh already winning the series, India will be aiming for a consolation win to end the ODI series on a high. "We always want to win and give our best for the country. But sometimes it doesn't happen. There's never an international game that doesn't have pressure, " reports quoted stand-in captain KL Rahul.

Cricket fans rejoiced Ishan's game

