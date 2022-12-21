IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Squads, When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

India will be seeking yet another all round performance against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka beginning on Thursday.

A 2-0 series win will further strengthen their chance of reaching the World Test Championship final at The Oval in England next year. India crushed the home side in Chattogram, outperforming them in all departments to win the match by 188 runs.

Cheteshwar Pujara played two classic knocks scoring 90 and 102 in the first and second innings respectively. Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill also contributed significantly with the bat with the latter bringing up his maiden Test hundred in the second innings of the match.

Kuldeep Yadav had a brilliant outing with ball with match figures of 8/113 including a fiver wicket haul in the first innings as Bangladesh were skittled out for 150 runs after India made 404 runs. Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel also picked up key wickets in the first and second innings respectively.

The pitch at Chattogram proved to be tricky on the first day but ended up becoming a batsman's paradise, testing the bowlers significantly. The Shere Bangla National Stadium, however, is known for its raging turners, and might demand a different set of skills, particularly from the batters.

India, hit by multiple injuries of late including to captain Rohit Sharma, take on Bangladesh in the 1st Test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in the race to make it to the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Team news

KL Rahul sustained a blow to the hand during a net practice on the eve of the match. Batting coach Vikram Rathour said he hasn't suffered a serious injury, but if Rahul is ruled out, India will be without their two main openers. Rohit Sharma continues to be sidelined after damaging his thumb in the limited over series against Bangladesh. Navdeep Saini has also been ruled out as confirmed by BCCI.

If Rahul is ruled out Abhimanyu Easwaran is likely to replace him with Cheteshwar Pujara standing in as captain.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Taskin Ahmed is likely to replace Ebadot Hossain, who is out with a back injury. No other changes are expected, with Shakib set to bowl.

Squads:

India: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar and Jaydev Unadkat

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja and Anamul Haque

When: December 22

Where to Watch: Watch the LIVE coverage of Bangladesh vs India 2nd test on Sony Sports Ten 5 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels from 22nd to 26th December 2022 at 9:00 am IST.

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

Timing: 9 am IST onwards