 IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Overcast Conditions Forces Delayed Start, Inspection To Take Place At 10 AM
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Overcast Conditions Forces Delayed Start, Inspection To Take Place At 10 AM

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Overcast Conditions Forces Delayed Start, Inspection To Take Place At 10 AM

The live coverage of Day 3 of the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 09:28 AM IST
article-image
Green Park Stadium, Kanpur. | (Credits: Twitter)

With only 35 overs being possible across two days in the second Test between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur due to rains, a section of fans have been upset with the BCCI about allotting the fixture to the venue. Although the weather is likely to improve by noon, news from the stadium is that the weather is still overcast, but not raining.

The second day had to be completely washed out due to drizzle, while the opening one saw 35 overs being bowled out. It was Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who won the toss and put Bangladesh into bat. Right-arm seamer Akash Deep struck twice to remove the openers, including Zakir Khan, who failed to open his account and walked back for a 24-ball duck. A few overs before the players left the field due to bad light, Ravichandran Ashwin struck to remove Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto.

India took a 1-0 lead as they beat Bangladesh by 280 runs in the opening Test in Chennai. They are also at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

FPJ Shorts
Rakul Preet Singh WALKS OUT As Reporter Questions Her About Father-In-Law Vashu Bhagnani's Controversy (VIDEO)
Rakul Preet Singh WALKS OUT As Reporter Questions Her About Father-In-Law Vashu Bhagnani's Controversy (VIDEO)
Simplex Castings Reappoints Sangeeta K Shah As Managing Director
Simplex Castings Reappoints Sangeeta K Shah As Managing Director
'No No No': Rohit Sharma Quashes Retirement Plans, Reveals His Decision To Quit T20Is; Video
'No No No': Rohit Sharma Quashes Retirement Plans, Reveals His Decision To Quit T20Is; Video
Shah Rukh Khan Touches Mani Ratnam's Feet As He Wins Best Actor Award At IIFA 2024 (VIDEO)
Shah Rukh Khan Touches Mani Ratnam's Feet As He Wins Best Actor Award At IIFA 2024 (VIDEO)
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Overcast Conditions Forces Delayed Start, Inspection To Take Place...

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Overcast Conditions Forces Delayed Start, Inspection To Take Place...

'No No No': Rohit Sharma Quashes Retirement Plans, Reveals His Decision To Quit T20Is; Video

'No No No': Rohit Sharma Quashes Retirement Plans, Reveals His Decision To Quit T20Is; Video

Premier League: Record-Breaking Cole Palmer Helps Chelsea Hammer Brighton 4-2

Premier League: Record-Breaking Cole Palmer Helps Chelsea Hammer Brighton 4-2

Premier League: Everton Register Come-From-Behind Win Over Crystal Place, West Ham Force A Draw

Premier League: Everton Register Come-From-Behind Win Over Crystal Place, West Ham Force A Draw

BCCI Announces India Squad For T20I Series Against Bangladesh; Pacer Mayank Yadav Gets Maiden...

BCCI Announces India Squad For T20I Series Against Bangladesh; Pacer Mayank Yadav Gets Maiden...