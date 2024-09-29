IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Overcast Conditions Forces Delayed Start, Inspection To Take Place At 10 AM

Green Park Stadium, Kanpur. | (Credits: Twitter)

With only 35 overs being possible across two days in the second Test between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur due to rains, a section of fans have been upset with the BCCI about allotting the fixture to the venue. Although the weather is likely to improve by noon, news from the stadium is that the weather is still overcast, but not raining.

The second day had to be completely washed out due to drizzle, while the opening one saw 35 overs being bowled out. It was Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who won the toss and put Bangladesh into bat. Right-arm seamer Akash Deep struck twice to remove the openers, including Zakir Khan, who failed to open his account and walked back for a 24-ball duck. A few overs before the players left the field due to bad light, Ravichandran Ashwin struck to remove Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto.

India took a 1-0 lead as they beat Bangladesh by 280 runs in the opening Test in Chennai. They are also at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table.