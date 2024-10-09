IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I Live: Mustafizur Outclasses Suryakumar Yadav As India Struggle In Delhi

Match Updates:

7.27 pm: WICKET! India captain Suryakumar Yadav gets deceived by Mustafizur Rahman's slower delivery and ends up giving an easy catch to the mid-off fielder for 8. India 41/3 (5.3 overs)

7.14 pm: WICKET! The second opener departs for a low score as Abhishek Sharma plays on a 147.2 Kmph delivery onto his off-stump. India 25/2 (3 ovs)

7.10 pm: WICKET! Bangladesh draw first blood through Taskin Ahmed as he gets Sanju Samson's wicket for 10. The batter mistimed a good-length delivery on off-stump straight to the mid-off fielder. India 17/1 (2 ovs)

6.45 pm: Bangladesh's only T20I win against India came in Delhi at this venue back in November 2019. Both teams have met 15 times in the shortest format.

6.32 pm: Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto wins the toss and opts to bowl first against Team India in Delhi. The hosts are unchanged while the visitors have replaced Shoriful Islam with Hasan Sakib.

India XI: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav

Bangladesh XI: Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

6.25 pm: Hello and Welcome to our coverage of the second T20 international between India and Bangladesh, which will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. We are just 5 minutes away from the toss.

Delhi T20I Preview:

India has been so dominant that Bangladesh seems completely out of answers when it comes to matching the "skills and mentality" of Suryakumar Yadav and his squad. With the way things are going, don’t expect much to change when the two teams face off again in the second T20I on Wednesday.

India's young guns are making life tough for a full-strength Bangladesh side, and the visitors haven’t quite lived up to the reputation of being the gritty underdogs they’re usually known as. Meanwhile, India is flexing its muscle on home soil, showing off that relentless, no-mercy approach they thrive on.

After a near-perfect performance in the first match, it’s unlikely India will mess with their winning combination. They’ve got the upper hand and all the momentum going into this one.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, has a lot to figure out if they want to stay alive in this three-match series. The clock’s ticking, and they need to regroup fast before India runs away with the series.