 IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I Live: Mustafizur Outclasses Suryakumar Yadav As India Struggle In Delhi
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs BAN, 2nd T20I Live: Mustafizur Outclasses Suryakumar Yadav As India Struggle In Delhi

IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I Live: Mustafizur Outclasses Suryakumar Yadav As India Struggle In Delhi

India's young guns are making life tough for a full-strength Bangladesh side, and the visitors haven’t quite lived up to the reputation of being the gritty underdogs they’re usually known as.

Rohan SenUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 07:28 PM IST
article-image

Match Updates:

7.27 pm: WICKET! India captain Suryakumar Yadav gets deceived by Mustafizur Rahman's slower delivery and ends up giving an easy catch to the mid-off fielder for 8. India 41/3 (5.3 overs)

7.14 pm: WICKET! The second opener departs for a low score as Abhishek Sharma plays on a 147.2 Kmph delivery onto his off-stump. India 25/2 (3 ovs)

7.10 pm: WICKET! Bangladesh draw first blood through Taskin Ahmed as he gets Sanju Samson's wicket for 10. The batter mistimed a good-length delivery on off-stump straight to the mid-off fielder. India 17/1 (2 ovs)

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: Speed Breakers Replaced By Rumblers In Belapur Giving Sleepless Nights To Residents
Navi Mumbai: Speed Breakers Replaced By Rumblers In Belapur Giving Sleepless Nights To Residents
Maharashtra: Overspeeding Truck Runs Over Toll Plaza Worker In Solapur, Crushes Him To Death; Horrific Video Surfaces
Maharashtra: Overspeeding Truck Runs Over Toll Plaza Worker In Solapur, Crushes Him To Death; Horrific Video Surfaces
Video: Harry Brook Catches Lucky Break As Bails Remain Intact Despite Ball Hitting The Stumps In Multan Test
Video: Harry Brook Catches Lucky Break As Bails Remain Intact Despite Ball Hitting The Stumps In Multan Test
World Mental Health Day 2024: UNICEF And Maharashtra Govt Launch Pilot Program To Screen 10,000 Pregnant Women In Nashik
World Mental Health Day 2024: UNICEF And Maharashtra Govt Launch Pilot Program To Screen 10,000 Pregnant Women In Nashik

6.45 pm: Bangladesh's only T20I win against India came in Delhi at this venue back in November 2019. Both teams have met 15 times in the shortest format.

6.32 pm: Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto wins the toss and opts to bowl first against Team India in Delhi. The hosts are unchanged while the visitors have replaced Shoriful Islam with Hasan Sakib.

India XI: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav

Bangladesh XI: Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

6.25 pm: Hello and Welcome to our coverage of the second T20 international between India and Bangladesh, which will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. We are just 5 minutes away from the toss.

Delhi T20I Preview:

India has been so dominant that Bangladesh seems completely out of answers when it comes to matching the "skills and mentality" of Suryakumar Yadav and his squad. With the way things are going, don’t expect much to change when the two teams face off again in the second T20I on Wednesday.

India's young guns are making life tough for a full-strength Bangladesh side, and the visitors haven’t quite lived up to the reputation of being the gritty underdogs they’re usually known as. Meanwhile, India is flexing its muscle on home soil, showing off that relentless, no-mercy approach they thrive on.

After a near-perfect performance in the first match, it’s unlikely India will mess with their winning combination. They’ve got the upper hand and all the momentum going into this one.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, has a lot to figure out if they want to stay alive in this three-match series. The clock’s ticking, and they need to regroup fast before India runs away with the series.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I Live: Mustafizur Outclasses Suryakumar Yadav As India Struggle In Delhi

IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I Live: Mustafizur Outclasses Suryakumar Yadav As India Struggle In Delhi

Video: Harry Brook Catches Lucky Break As Bails Remain Intact Despite Ball Hitting The Stumps In...

Video: Harry Brook Catches Lucky Break As Bails Remain Intact Despite Ball Hitting The Stumps In...

Viral Video: Rohit Sharma Spotted Running Away From Fans Towards His Car As They Chase Team India...

Viral Video: Rohit Sharma Spotted Running Away From Fans Towards His Car As They Chase Team India...

Video: Joe Root Goes Past Sunil Gavaskar, Registers His 35th Ton On Day 3 Of PAK vs ENG 1st Test

Video: Joe Root Goes Past Sunil Gavaskar, Registers His 35th Ton On Day 3 Of PAK vs ENG 1st Test

Mumbai To Host World Pickleball Championship In India For First Time From November 12

Mumbai To Host World Pickleball Championship In India For First Time From November 12