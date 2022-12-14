IND vs BAN 1st Test: Virat Kohli completely bamboozled by Taijul Islam's delivery, netizens react; watch

Icon Sportswire

Virat Kohli’s lean patch in Test cricket continued as the star batsman was again dismmissed cheaply on Day 1 of the 1st Test against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

The former India skipper scored only one run before being adjudged LBW off a Taijul Islam delivery.

Good Morning y’all & the news from the center is King Kohli is out after scoring matching winning 1 run against Mighty Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/5rCYu2wTft — Haris (@damnharris) December 14, 2022

Fans were quick to react after Kohli's dismissal.

Here are a few reactions

Finished player — Kevin Havertz (@HavertzKevin) December 14, 2022

Chokli toh Bangladesh ke khilaaf bhi run nahi bana raha hai — GOLDEN ERA ❤🚩 (@Abhi_23_96k) December 14, 2022

As expected. He only scores in dead rubbers now — Anonymous (@Anonymo44635558) December 14, 2022

Meanwhile, India were 85-3 at lunch as Bangladesh took out captain KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Kohli in the first session.

Rishabh Pant was unbeaten on 29 with Cheteshwar Pujara giving him company at 12 not out.

For Bangladesh, left-arm spinner Taijul Islam picked two wickets while Khaled Ahmed had a scalp against his name in a wonderful morning session for the hosts.

Electing to bat first on a seemingly good batting pitch, which had just a hint of nip and the odd ball stayed a tad low, Rahul got off the mark with an inner edge on the flick going through fine leg.

With the pacers giving some width, Rahul latched on by slashing hard through gully, while Gill scythed through cover point. Rahul then welcomed Shakib Al Hasan by cutting fiercely off backfoot, while Gill continued to slash and pull on the width offered by Ebadot Hossain.

With no boundaries for almost seven overs, Bangladesh had their first breakthrough when Gill played a pre-mediated paddle sweep and was caught at leg-slip off Taijul, departing for 20.

Five overs later, Rahul opened the face of the bat to steer a length ball from Khaled but chopped onto his stumps.