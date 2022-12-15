IND vs BAN 1st Test: R Ashwin's fighting 40* helps India reach 348-7 at lunch on Day 2

e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs BAN 1st Test: R Ashwin's fighting 40* helps India reach 348-7 at lunch on Day 2

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 11:27 AM IST
Chattogram: India were 348 for seven at lunch on the second day of the opening Test against Bangladesh here on Thursday.

R Ashwin made 40 not out to drive India ahead after overnight batter Shreyas Iyer was dismissed for 86 in the morning session.

At the break, Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav (21) were at the crease.

Brief Score:

India: 348 for 7 in 120 overs (Shreyas Iyer 86, R Ashwin 40; Taijul Islam 3/100)

