IND vs BAN 1st Test: India fans call R Ashwin 'better batsman than our openers' after spinner scores fighting 50 against Bangladesh

HomeSportsIND vs BAN 1st Test: India fans call R Ashwin 'better batsman than our openers' after spinner scores fighting 50 against Bangladesh

Ashwin notched up his 13th half-century in Test cricket

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
Ravichandran Ashwin scored a gritty half-century to help India to a solid total on Day 2 of the opening Test against Bangladesh on Thursday.

The off-spinner brought up his fifty in 91 balls. This was his 13th half-century in Test cricket. He stitched a crucial 50-run partnership with fellow tweaker Kuldeep Yadav.

Indian cricket team fans took to social media to praise the spinner.

Here are a few reactions

Earlier, resuming on 278-6, India lost a well-set Shreyas Iyer (86) in the eighth over of the day when Ebadot Hossain broke thorough the batter's gate with a ball that sharply cut back in.

Having batted India out of a tricky spot on the opening day, Iyer once again failed to get to a well-deserved hundred and got out with addition of just four runs to his overnight total.

Iyer's innings lasted 192 balls in which he slammed 10 fours. His dismissal prolonged the wait for his second Test century. Iyer had slammed a hundred in his debut Test in November last year.

Once Iyer was back to the pavillion, Ashwin and Kuldeep batted sensibly to see through the first session with an unbroken seventh-wicket stand of 55 runs off 132 balls that gave India the upper hand.

Ashwin, who has five Test centuries including four against the West Indies, was unbeaten on 40 off 81 balls (2x4, 1x6), while Kuldeep was batting on 21 from 76 balls (3x4) during the break.

Watch: India spinner R Ashwin's unique way of identifying his jersey
article-image

