 IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3 Live: Shubman Gill & Rishabh Pant In Focus As Team India Hope To Build Insurmountable Lead
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3 Live: Shubman Gill & Rishabh Pant In Focus As Team India Hope To Build Insurmountable Lead

IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3 Live: Shubman Gill & Rishabh Pant In Focus As Team India Hope To Build Insurmountable Lead

The live coverage of day 3 of the opening Test between India and Bangladesh in Chennai.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 09:56 AM IST
article-image
Team India. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Live Updates:

9:56 am: Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill look comfortable as ever as lead grows to 333.

Day three of any Test is said to be a moving day and the first of the two Tests between India and Bangladesh at the Chepauk in Chennai. The home side cemented their dominance in the first two days, resulting in a mammoth lead of 308. With Shubman Gill set at the crease and Rishabh Pant giving a glimpse what might come, the tourists could be in for a long day.

Bangladesh will only have themselves to blame after managing only 149 on the board even as the conditions were decent for batting. After a promising performance with the ball in the first innings, the Tigers have once again shown it in the 2nd, nipping out Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Virat Kohli cheaply. However, they need a massive effort again on day 3, with India threatening to take the match away quickly.

FPJ Shorts
Nasdaq, Dow Jones & S&P 500 Shutters In Negative Ahead Of Turbulent Waters Of Economic Data
Nasdaq, Dow Jones & S&P 500 Shutters In Negative Ahead Of Turbulent Waters Of Economic Data
Mumbai: Amboli Police Register Case Against Film Producer Vikram Khakhar For Defrauding Actor Deepak Tijori Of ₹17.40 lakh
Mumbai: Amboli Police Register Case Against Film Producer Vikram Khakhar For Defrauding Actor Deepak Tijori Of ₹17.40 lakh
Post Graduate Medical Fees Surge By ₹10 Lakh In Deemed Colleges Across India
Post Graduate Medical Fees Surge By ₹10 Lakh In Deemed Colleges Across India
Who Is Ibrahim Aqil? Top Hezbollah Commander Killed In Israeli Military's Airstrike On Beirut
Who Is Ibrahim Aqil? Top Hezbollah Commander Killed In Israeli Military's Airstrike On Beirut

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AFG vs SA: Birthday Boy Rashid Khan Takes 5fer As Afghanistan Register Historic Bilateral Series Win

AFG vs SA: Birthday Boy Rashid Khan Takes 5fer As Afghanistan Register Historic Bilateral Series Win

IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3 Live: Shubman Gill & Rishabh Pant In Focus As Team India Hope To Build...

IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3 Live: Shubman Gill & Rishabh Pant In Focus As Team India Hope To Build...

'Soye Hain Sab Log Bh***ke': Video Catches Rohit Sharma Abusing Players While Fielding On Day 2 Of...

'Soye Hain Sab Log Bh***ke': Video Catches Rohit Sharma Abusing Players While Fielding On Day 2 Of...

'When I See Children Trying To Copy My Action, I Do Not Recommend It': Jasprit Bumrah

'When I See Children Trying To Copy My Action, I Do Not Recommend It': Jasprit Bumrah

IPL 2025: Vikram Rathour Roped In As Rajasthan Royals' Batting Coach

IPL 2025: Vikram Rathour Roped In As Rajasthan Royals' Batting Coach