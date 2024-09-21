IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3 Live: Shubman Gill & Rishabh Pant In Focus As Team India Hope To Build Insurmountable Lead

Team India. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Live Updates:

9:56 am: Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill look comfortable as ever as lead grows to 333.

Day three of any Test is said to be a moving day and the first of the two Tests between India and Bangladesh at the Chepauk in Chennai. The home side cemented their dominance in the first two days, resulting in a mammoth lead of 308. With Shubman Gill set at the crease and Rishabh Pant giving a glimpse what might come, the tourists could be in for a long day.

Bangladesh will only have themselves to blame after managing only 149 on the board even as the conditions were decent for batting. After a promising performance with the ball in the first innings, the Tigers have once again shown it in the 2nd, nipping out Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Virat Kohli cheaply. However, they need a massive effort again on day 3, with India threatening to take the match away quickly.