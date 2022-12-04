e-Paper Get App
IND vs BAN 1st ODI: Virat Kohli pulls off incredible catch to dismiss Shakib Al Hassan, watch

With India defending a modest total of 187, every effort in the field was going to be crucial

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 04, 2022, 05:44 PM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli is know for his fitness and athleticism and the former India captain showed a glimpse of it during the 1st ODI against Bangladesh at Dhaka on Sunday out of the game.

An the former Indian captain left cricket fans stunned with an incredible catch to dismiss star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

Kohli pulled off an stunning one-handed catch to dismiss the former Bangladesh skipper off the delivery of Washington Sundar.

Shakib played a cover driver but failed to keep it on the ground as Kohli dived to his right to pull off a stunning effort.

Earlier, India dished out a below-par batting display to be bowled out for 186 in the opening ODI of the three-match series.

Sent into bat, Bangladesh bowlers were disciplined from the word as they picked up wickets at regular intervals to dismiss India in 41.2 overs.

KL Rahul (73 off 70 balls) played a lone hand for he visitors.

Left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan (5/36) was the star of Bangladesh bowling while Ebadat Hossain (4/47) also chipped in with a few wickets.

