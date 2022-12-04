e-Paper Get App
Ind vs Ban 1st ODI: Bangladesh stun India, register 1-wkt win to lead series 1-0

Mehidy Hasan Miraz produced a sensational 39-ball 38-run cameo to take the team home with four overs to spare

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 04, 2022, 07:24 PM IST
Dhaka: Bangladesh recorded a sensational one-wicket victory over India in the first ODI of the three-match series here on Sunday.

Put into bat, India were all-out for for 186 in 41.2 overs with KL Rahul (73 off 70 balls) playing a lone hand for the visitors.

In reply, Bangladesh rode on skipper Litton Das's 41 to stay in the hunt initially before collapsing to 136 for 9 in the 40th over.

However, Mehidy Hasan Miraz produced a sensational 39-ball 38-run cameo to take the team home with four overs to spare.

Mohammed Siraj (3/32) was the most successful bowler for India, while Washington Sundar (2/17) and debutant Kuldeep Sen (2/37) claimed two wickets each and Shardul Thakur (1/21) and Deepak Chahar (1/32) accounted for one wicket each.

For Bangladesh, left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan (5/36) was the star bowler and Ebadot Hossain (4/47) also made a big contribution.

Brief scores

India: 186 all out in 41.2 overs (KL Rahul 73; Shakib Al Hasan 5/36, Ebadat Hossain 4/47) lost to

Bangladesh: 187 for 9 in 46 overs (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 38 not out, Litton Das 41; Mohammed Siraj 3/32)

