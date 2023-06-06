IND vs AUS, WTC Final: When and where To Watch On TV, Live Streaming And Predicted XI

The eagerly awaited World Test Championship Final between Australia and India is set to take place at The Oval in London from June 7 to 11. The Indian cricket team has already arrived in London and wasted no time in hitting the ground running with their practice sessions at the venue. Australia clinched the top position in the WTC points table with 152 points, while India secured the second spot with 127 points. This will be Australia's first appearance in a WTC final, while India suffered an eight-wicket loss to New Zealand in the WTC 2021 final held in Southampton.

Now, let's delve into the details for the India vs. Australia World Test Championship final in 2023.

When and where is the WTC Final between India and Australia going to be played?

The WTC Final between India and Australia will be played from June 07-11 at the Oval in London.

What time will the match start?

The match will start at 03:00 pm IST. Toss will take place at 02:30 pm.

Where can fans watch the match on TV?

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the WTC Final. According to the broadcaster, the game will be live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Where can fans watch the match online?

Fans can live stream the matches on Disney Hotstar.

What will be the playing XI of both teams?

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Read Also Rohit Suffers Blow To Thumb During Practice Session On Eve Of WTC Final Against Australia