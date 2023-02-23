IND vs AUS Women's T20 WC: When & where to watch the high octane semifinal clash; Live on TV & online

The India vs Australia fixture has been a must-see match in the women's circuit for a while now. In recent years, the two have met several times in the knockout stages of major tournaments, including the final of the last T20 World Cup in Melbourne in 2020.

Australia are arguably the favorites to win the T20 World Cup with a well balanced side. India, on the other hand, is one of the few teams that can stage an upset against this all-conquering Australian side.

India will be looking to deny Australia, who has won five of the last six Women's T20 World Cups. Captain Meg Lanning has acknowledged that she doesn't really know what to expect from Harmanpreet Kaur's side.

When is the match scheduled to take place?

India and Ireland will clash on Thursday (February 23).

At what time will the match begin?

The match is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM IST

Where to watch the India vs Australia match on TV?

In India, the high octane semi-final will be broadcast live on television via Star Sports Network.

Where to live stream the match?

Fans can tune into "Hotstar" to live streamline the match.