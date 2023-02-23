Ind vs Aus Women's T20 WC Semis: Captain Kaur falls sick, Pooja Vastrakar ruled out ahead of big game

As India gear up to take on defending champions Australia in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup on Thursday, they face a major setback with captain Harmanpreet Kaur likely to feature and all rounder Pooja Vastraka ruled out. It was further reported that both have been shifted to a local hospital. Sheh Ran will replace Pooja Vastrakar in the starting XI

Defending champions Australia, head into the semi-finals as firm favourites with a 3-2 head-to-head record against India in Women's T20 World Cup matches. Australia got the better of India in the 2020 T20 World Cup final and the Commonwealth Games gold medal match last year.

Australia won the five-game T20I series in India 4-1, last year. But they will be wary of India’s giant-killing instinct, with India being the only side to whom Australia have lost twice since 2021.