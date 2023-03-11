IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli joins elite list after completing 4,000 runs Test runs in India

Former captain Virat Kohli added another feather to his cap on Saturday as he completed 4,000 Test runs in India.

Kohli joined an elite list after achieving the milestone as he became the fifth Indian batter to enter the 4K club after Sachin Tendulkar (7,216), Rahul Dravid (5,598), Sunil Gavaskar (5,067) and Virender Sehwag (4,656).

Kohli currently stands at 4,017 runs from 50 Tests in India at an average of 59.07 with 13 hundreds and as many fifties. He is followed in the list by teammate Cheteshwar Pujara with 3,839 runs from 51 Tests ahead of VVS Laxman (3,767).

Kohli also completed 9,000 international runs batting at No. 4 in Tests during his knock of 59 not out as India reached 289 for 3 in 99 overs, still 191 behind Australia's first innings score of 480.

Kohli added 58 runs with centurion Shubman Gill, who ended up with 128 runs, before teaming up with Ravindra Jadeja to stitch another 44-run partnership for the fourth wicket before the close of play. Jadeja was unbeaten on 16 at stumps.