Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli conjures run-out, one-handed catch in T20 World Cup warm-up match; watch

Virat Kohli has been known for his match-winning innings with the bat.

However, on Monday, the former India captain showed off his fielding skills to help the Men in Blue to clinch a win from the jaws of defeat in their first practice match against mighty Australia at The Gabba, Brisbane.

With Australia cruising to victory, Kohli came up with a throw to run out dangerman Tim David at a crucial moment of the match.

FREAKIN HELL VIRAT KOHLI YOU BEAST pic.twitter.com/rId18naFJm — zayn (@ZaynMahmood5) October 17, 2022

The star batsman then pulled out a one-handed stunner at the edge of the boundary rope to dismiss Pat Cummins.

Earlier, A brilliant knock from KL Rahul and a three-wicket haul masterclass by Mohammed Shami helped India inflict a 6 runs defeat on Australia and bundled out hosts for 180 in ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up match here at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday.

For India, Mohammed Shami bagged a stunning three-wicket haul while veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped two wickets. For Australia, Aaron Finch played the captain's knock of 76 runs off 54 while Mitchell Marsh scored 35 off 18.

Chasing a target of 187, Australia needed 11 runs to win and Virat Kohli displayed his fine fielding as he took a one-handed catch of Pat Cummins. On the very next ball of the over Ashton Agar was run out without opening his tally. On the fifth delivery of the over Shami bowled out Josh Inglis for one run and bundled out the hosts for 180. Shami delivered a stunning last-over spell of 2, 2, W W W W, helping India to defeat Australia by 6 runs.