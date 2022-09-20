Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli bowls in nets, leaves teammates stunned; see pics

Virat Kohli has been the talk of the town after he managed to put an end to his long century drought in international cricket.

After a wait of 1,020 days, Virat Kohli finally scored a century against Afghanistan at the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2022. He ended up smashing 122* off just 61 balls and equalled Ricky Ponting's tally of 71 tons. He returned to the sport after a month-long break and ended up as the second highest scorer in the tournament with 276 runs in five innings, consisting of one century and two fifties.

Tough challenge

Now, a tougher challenge awaits Kohli as India are set to host Australia for a three-match T20I series, starting on September 20 in Mohali.

Ahead of the series opener, the Indian team sweated it out in the nets as they look to put the disappointment of the Asia Cup exit behind them.

During the nets, Kohli stunned his teammates and onlookers as he took over the bowling duties.

Pictures of Kohli bowling in the nets went viral on social media but what stood out was the reaction Ravichandran Ashwin and Hardik Pandya had on their faces as the 33-year-old rolled his arm over.

Both Hardik and Ashwin were stunned to see Kohli bowling in the nets.