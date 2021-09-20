e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

We will waive water and electricity bills of farmers: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi
Advertisement

Sports

Updated on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 03:42 PM IST

Ind vs Aus: Thumb injury rules Harmanpreet Kaur out of first Women's ODI

The 32-year-old all-rounder suffered the injury before the warm-up game against Australia on Saturday.
PTI
Harmanpreet Kaur | File picture

Harmanpreet Kaur | File picture

Advertisement

Mackay: Senior India player Harmanpreet Kaur was on Monday ruled out of the first women's ODI against Australia due to a thumb injury.

The 32-year-old allrounder suffered the injury before the warm-up game against Australia on Saturday.

"She was declared fit. She was selected for this tour, but unfortunately, some days back she got a hit on the thumb, and she is not available for first ODI," said head coach Ramesh Powar on the eve of the ODI series opener against Australia.

"And, next ODI will take a call, according to her pain management and fitness management. Also Shikha (Pandey) is fit and fine and available for selection and so is everyone else in the squad." Harmanpreet, India's vice-captain in the longer format, had returned from 'The Hundred' early last month after suffering a quad injury.

The T20 skipper was also down with COVID-19 after the home series against South Africa in March. She had also picked up a groin injury in the series. During the UK tour, she had spoken about her slow recovery from the deadly virus and that injury.

ALSO READ

'You are my idol. But this isn’t done': Fans in utter shock as Virat Kohli announces 'last IPL as...
Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 03:42 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal