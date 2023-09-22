IND vs AUS: Team India Achieve Rare Feat After Beating Australia In 1st ODI In Mohali

Team India. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India have achieved an exceptionally rare feat in cricketing history after their five-wicket win over Australia in the 1st ODI in Mohali. The Men in Blue climbed the summit of the ICC ODI rankings and now reign supreme in all three formats, having been the top-ranked team in the other two formats already.

With 116 points, India top neighbours and arch-rivals Pakistan, who have 115 points. Australia are still 3rd in the standings, but their points have now dropped to 111 and would need a massive turnaround to win the series.

No. 1 Test team ☑️

No. 1 ODI team ☑️

No. 1 T20I team ☑️#TeamIndia reigns supreme across all formats 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/rB5rUqK8iH — BCCI (@BCCI) September 22, 2023

However, the Men in Blue have been hitting their hitting their stride just in the nick of time, especially with the 2023 World Cup approaching. Last week, the Men in Blue clinched the Asia Cup title for the 8th time, steamrolling Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the final in Colombo.

Mammoth opening partnership sets up comfortable win for India in Mohali:

Meanwhile, the foundation of a convincing five-wicket victory in Mohali came on the back of a 142-run opening partnership between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill. The duo looked in sublime touch from the outset and struck half-centuries before the visitors triggered a mini-collapse even as the hosts still required 92 runs.

However, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav stitched an 80-run partnership to put the match out of Australia's reach. Rahul stayed unbeaten in the end, hitting a four and six to put the Men in Blue 1-0 up in the three-game series. The second ODI will take place on Sunday in Indore.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)