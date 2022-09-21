Ind vs Aus: Stampede-like situation as chaos reigns during tickets sales for 2nd T20I, watch

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad is set to welcome international cricket after a gap of three years when the city plays hosts to the third T20 between India and Australia on September 25. pic.twitter.com/EEIn86ZptH — Satya Tiwari (@SatyatTiwari) September 21, 2022

Hyderabad gets ready to welcome international cricket after a gap of three years when it hosts the third T20 between India and Australia on September 25.

Ahead of the final T20, tickets went on sale and fans turned out in large numbers to get the best seat in the house.

But the scene turned into a stampede-like situation as fans jostled for tickets.

Meanwhile, Australia pulled off their second-highest chase in T20I cricket on Wednesday.

The T20 world champions accomplished this landmark during the first T20I against India at Mohali.

India set the Aussies the target of 209 runs, which Australia chased down with four balls to spare, with four wickets in their hands. Knocks from Cameron Green (61), Steve Smith (35) and Matthew Wade (45*) were extremely helpful to the visitors as they chased down the target with an excellent batting display in death overs.

Australia's highest run chase to date is 244 runs against New Zealand in February 2018. New Zealand scored 243/6 in their 20 overs thanks to top knocks from Martin Guptill (105) and Colin Munro (76). But then-skipper David Warner (59) and D'Arcy Short (76) along with quickfire knocks from Glenn Maxwell (31) and Aaron Finch (36*) helped Australia chase down the total with seven balls to spare and five wickets in hand.

The second T20I of the series will take place in Nagpur.