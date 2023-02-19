e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs AUS: Special feeling to hit the winning boundary on 100th Test says Cheteshwar Pujara

IND vs AUS: Special feeling to hit the winning boundary on 100th Test says Cheteshwar Pujara

After India beat Australia in the second Test, seasoned batter Cheteshwar Pujara revealed that he was very nervous as his entire family was here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for his 100th Test match

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 19, 2023, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

After India beat Australia in the second Test, seasoned batter Cheteshwar Pujara on Sunday revealed that he was very nervous as his entire family was here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for his 100th Test match but eventually it was a special feeling to hit the winning boundary for the team.

Read Also
IND vs AUS: Ashwin rattles Steven Smith with mankad attempt, Kohli left in splits, watch viral video...
article-image

Special feeling on special Test

"It's been a great Test match, unfortunately I didn't get any runs in the first innings, but I knew if I stay for the first 10 minutes I can score. A special feeling, was very nervous as my entire family was there. A special feeling to hit the winning boundary, looking forward to the remaining two Tests," said Pujara at the post-match presentation.

The 35-year old also mentioned that the team was a bit disappointed at second day's bowling but they were excellent on Day 3.

"I thought we'll chase something around 200-250, so we were prepared to go and do that. We were a bit disappointed at yesterday's bowling, we conceded a bit too many runs, but they were excellent today (the spinners)," he said.

Not the ideal pitch to play the sweep shot

Talking about his sweep shots, Pujara said that he has practiced it a lot, adding that the pitch was not one of the tougher ones to bat one.

"It's not an ideal shot to play because of the low bounce (speaking about the sweep shot), but I have practiced playing it a lot. I try to use my feet, it's always better to play in that manner on such turning wickets," he said.

"Not really (asked if it was one of the tougher wickets to bat on), it's the initial phase, you need to get the pace of the pitch, some balls spun, some went straight on - once you're in, after 30-35 balls, once the ball goes soft, you'll get to a situation where you can play your shots with confidence," he added.

Read Also
IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 1: Gavaskar lauds Pujara on 100th Test, 'Role model for what dreams can...
article-image

On winning the Ranji Trophy

The right-hander batter also congratulated his Saurashtra team-mates for the Ranji Trophy title.

"Lovely, congrats to all the guys (on Saurashtra's Ranji triumph), was following the scores until lunch. Great achievement, we've been consistent over the last few years and it's our second title in the last 4 years. So, great work by the guys," said Pujara.

Read Also
IND vs AUS 2nd Test day 3: India win by six wickets, take 2-0 lead after Jadeja, Ashwin demolish...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Rahul Dravid reveals what got Virat Kohli excited during Delhi Test: 'It wasn't chhole bhature, it...

Rahul Dravid reveals what got Virat Kohli excited during Delhi Test: 'It wasn't chhole bhature, it...

IND vs AUS: Classy getsure from Australian as Pat Cummins gifts Cheteshwar Pujara signed jersey on...

IND vs AUS: Classy getsure from Australian as Pat Cummins gifts Cheteshwar Pujara signed jersey on...

IND vs AUS: Special feeling to hit the winning boundary on 100th Test says Cheteshwar Pujara

IND vs AUS: Special feeling to hit the winning boundary on 100th Test says Cheteshwar Pujara

IND vs AUS 2nd Test day 3: India win by six wickets, take 2-0 lead after Jadeja, Ashwin demolish...

IND vs AUS 2nd Test day 3: India win by six wickets, take 2-0 lead after Jadeja, Ashwin demolish...

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli goes past Sachin Tendulkar to become fastest batter to 25,000 international...

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli goes past Sachin Tendulkar to become fastest batter to 25,000 international...