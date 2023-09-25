IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill And Shardul Thakur Rested For 3rd ODI In Rajkot

Shubman Gill and Shardul Thakur. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India have rested Shubman Gill and Shardul Thakur from the 3rd ODI against Australia, set to take place on Wednesday in Rajkot. The development comes after India took an unassailable 2-0 series lead following the 2nd ODI in Indore on Sunday with a commanding 99-run win after centuries from Gill and Shreyas Iyer.

Gill has been in stupendous form in the ongoing series, top-scoring in the first ODI with 74 before Adam Zampa cleaned him up with a googly. The right-hander made 104 in the following game in Indore on Sunday, adding a quick-fire 200 with Shreyas Iyer to power India to a match-winning total of 399 in their stipulated 50 overs.

Thakur, on the other hand, hasn't been in the best of form and hasn't managed even one wicket in the two games. The right-arm seamer bagged figures of 10-0-78-0 in the first ODI, followed by 4-0-35-0 in the 2nd as Aussie batters targeted him.

India to head into the 2023 World Cup with No.1 ODI ranking:

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue seems to have gained momentum at the very right time and will head into the tournament as the No.1 ODI side. The third ODI will also see the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya return to the side.

The Men in Blue will open their 2023 World Cup campaign on October 8th against Australia at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

