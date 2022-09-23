Ind vs Aus: Jasprit Bumrah bowls beautiful yorker to dismiss Aaron Finch in 2nd T20I, watch

ANI

India senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah produced his trademark yorker to castle Australia skipper Aaron Finch during the 2nd T20 at Nagpur on Friday.

At the halfway mark, skipper Rohit Sharma handed the ball to comeback man Bumrah (1/23 in 2 overs) and the pacer delighhted the fanand expert with his deivery to dismiss the Australian opner.

Meanwhile, Matthew Wade smacked an unbeaten 20-ball 43 to fire Australia to a 90 for five.

Wade hit four boundaries and three towering sixes -- all in the final over off Harshal Patel (0/32) -- while skipper Aaron Finch hit 31 off 15 after wet outfield due to overnight rain reduced the match to a 8 overs-a-side contest.

Australia looked to put up a show for the capacity crowd at the VCA stadium but Axar Patel (2/13 in 2 overs) snapped two wickets in an impressive spell to leave them at 31 for 3.

However, Wade ensured the visitors ended things in a flourish as he along with Steve Smith (8) added 44 runs in the final 18 balls.

Earlier, Finch scooped one over the keeper's head for a boundary and then sent one across the point area to accumulate 10 runs off Hardik Pandya (0/10 in 1 over), who opened the bowling for India.

Axar was then introduced and Cameron Green (5) tried to lift him over long-on but a running Virat Kohli couldn't hold on to the ball.

Kohli, however, redeemed himself in the next delivery when his quick throw helped Axar to dislodge the stumps and end Green's stay.

The spinner was again in action when he cleaned up the dangerous Glenn Maxwell for a duck as Australia slumped to 19 for 2 in two overs.

Once the two-over powerplay ended, Yuzvendra Chahal (0/12 in 1 over) came on to bowl but Finch danced down the track and smoked him for a maximum as 12 runs came of the third over.

However, Axar was once again in his element as he pegged back Tim David's middle stumps with an arm ball when he looked to go for a slog.

His length balls kept new man Wade in check before the left-hander nailed a reverse sweep to get a boundary.

In-form Wade then took the onus as he cracked two fours off Harshal -- one across backward point and the other through extra cover.

Bumrah could have had Steve Smith too as his sensational yorker had the batter on all fours. However, Smith and Wade managed to put him away for two fours as Australia reached 71 for 4 in 7 overs.

Wade then went berseck as the final over produced 19 runs.

