IND vs AUS, CWC 2023: India Hit Only 4 Boundaries After 10th Over, 2 Came In Last 10 Overs

Australia delivered an exceptional bowling performance to dismiss India for 240 runs in 50 overs in the ICC World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Only 4 fours hit after 10th over

The Indian team struggled to keep the momentum going after the departure of skipper Rohit Sharma in 10th over. Sharma hit 4 fours and 3 sixes to give a blistering start to the Indian inning. However, they could not capitalise on the start given by Sharma.

After 10 overs, team India hit only 4 fours. While KL Rahul hit one of them in 27th over, the next one was hit by Suryakumar Yadav in 39th over. The rest two fours were hit by Mohammed Shami in 42nd over and Mohammed Siraj in final over.

Only two boundaries came in the last 10 overs.

Match summary

Put into bat, India got off to a flying start thanks to captain Rohit Sharma's quickfire 47 but they struggled from there on a slow pitch at Motera.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul added 67 for the third wicket to steady the innings but once the former was dismissed for 54, things got even tougher for the hosts.

Rahul played a patient knock of 66 off 107 balls but even he perished while trying to up the ante in the death overs. India's lower-order batters also found it tough to score with Ravindra Jadeja (9) and Suryakumar Yadav (18) not able to contribute anything significant to the total.

For the Aussies, Mitchell Starc was the chief wrecker with 3 for 55 while captain Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood bagged a couple of wickets each. Spinners Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa also contributed with a wicket each.

