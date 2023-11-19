IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Rivaba Jadeja Left Speechless As Husband Ravindra Departs After Scoring 9 Runs

Team India, already reeling from early dismissals, suffered a significant setback as Ravindra Jadeja fell victim to Josh Hazlewood's delivery. Jadeja, managing only 9 runs from the 22 balls he faced, became the fifth wicket to depart in this pivotal match. Following his dismissal, India found themselves struggling at 178/5 in the 35.5th over, causing dismay among millions of Indian fans who had high hopes for the team's performance in this crucial game.

The heartbreak extended beyond the spectators, reaching even Jadeja's wife and BJP MLA, Rivaba Jadeja. In attendance at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the final, she was visibly stunned and shocked as her husband edged the ball, ultimately caught by keeper Josh Inglis. The timing of Jadeja's wicket added to the intensity of the moment, leaving both fans and his wife in a state of disbelief and disappointment.

India in a spot of bother early

Captain Rohit Sharma scored a brisk 47 but Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer failed to fire, getting out for 4 runs each.

This happened after Australia won the toss and skipper Pat Cummins made the surprising decision to bowl first on a slow pitch at Motera.

Rohit and Gill added 30 for the opening wicket before Mitchell Starc removed the latter in the 5th over. Skipper Rohit once again missed out on a half-century as he got out to Glenn Maxwell while trying to up the ante.

Iyer soon followed as Cummins struck in his second over to silence the 1.30 lakh Indian fans at the world's biggest stadium.

Virat Kohli's departure shortly after reaching his fifty left India in a precarious position during the middle overs. Following Kohli, Jadeja's dismissal added to the fans' worries as the team faced the setback of losing the fifth wicket with the total failing to breach the 200-run mark.