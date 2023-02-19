IND vs AUS: Classy getsure from Australian as Pat Cummins gifts Cheteshwar Pujara signed jersey on batter's 100th Test

The Australian team displayed spirit of cricket by gifting Cheteshwar Pujara s signed jersey on behalf of all the players on Sunday.

The second Test between India and Australia ended within three days once again with the visitors suffering a crushing defeat by 6 wickets in Delhi to go down 0-2 in the four-match series.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been retained by India for the fourth time in succession after the match result.

Pujara, who was playing his 100th Test match, got a guard of honour from his teammates when he walked out to the field and then received a signed jersey from Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins after the match.

India decimate Australia again

India chased down the target of 115 in the second session on the third day after bowling out the visitors for 113 in their second innings.

Ravindra Jadeja bagged 7 wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin took the rest as the hosts snatched away the visitors' advantage to turn the tide in their favour.

Pujara, who got out for a duck in the first innings, remained at the crease till the end and hit the winning runs to complete a famous win for India.

Pujara scored 31 not out while KS Bharat scored 23 and captain Rohit Sharma played a cameo of 31 off 20 balls to secure the win for India.