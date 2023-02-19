e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs AUS: Classy getsure from Australian as Pat Cummins gifts Cheteshwar Pujara signed jersey on batter's 100th Test

IND vs AUS: Classy getsure from Australian as Pat Cummins gifts Cheteshwar Pujara signed jersey on batter's 100th Test

Cheteshwar Pujara received a signed jersey from Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins on the occasion of his 100th Test match for Team India.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 19, 2023, 04:24 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The Australian team displayed spirit of cricket by gifting Cheteshwar Pujara s signed jersey on behalf of all the players on Sunday.

The second Test between India and Australia ended within three days once again with the visitors suffering a crushing defeat by 6 wickets in Delhi to go down 0-2 in the four-match series.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been retained by India for the fourth time in succession after the match result.

Pujara, who was playing his 100th Test match, got a guard of honour from his teammates when he walked out to the field and then received a signed jersey from Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins after the match.

Read Also
IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli goes past Sachin Tendulkar to become fastest batter to 25,000 international...
article-image

India decimate Australia again

India chased down the target of 115 in the second session on the third day after bowling out the visitors for 113 in their second innings.

Ravindra Jadeja bagged 7 wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin took the rest as the hosts snatched away the visitors' advantage to turn the tide in their favour.

Pujara, who got out for a duck in the first innings, remained at the crease till the end and hit the winning runs to complete a famous win for India.

Pujara scored 31 not out while KS Bharat scored 23 and captain Rohit Sharma played a cameo of 31 off 20 balls to secure the win for India.

Read Also
IND vs AUS: Axar, Ashwin could easily bat in top six of best Test teams says Australian spinner...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Rahul Dravid reveals what got Virat Kohli excited during Delhi Test: 'It wasn't chhole bhature, it...

Rahul Dravid reveals what got Virat Kohli excited during Delhi Test: 'It wasn't chhole bhature, it...

IND vs AUS: Classy getsure from Australian as Pat Cummins gifts Cheteshwar Pujara signed jersey on...

IND vs AUS: Classy getsure from Australian as Pat Cummins gifts Cheteshwar Pujara signed jersey on...

IND vs AUS: Special feeling to hit the winning boundary on 100th Test says Cheteshwar Pujara

IND vs AUS: Special feeling to hit the winning boundary on 100th Test says Cheteshwar Pujara

IND vs AUS 2nd Test day 3: India win by six wickets, take 2-0 lead after Jadeja, Ashwin demolish...

IND vs AUS 2nd Test day 3: India win by six wickets, take 2-0 lead after Jadeja, Ashwin demolish...

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli goes past Sachin Tendulkar to become fastest batter to 25,000 international...

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli goes past Sachin Tendulkar to become fastest batter to 25,000 international...