Ind vs Aus: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's wife jumps to pacer's defence after bowler gets trolled for poor show in 1st T20I

Bhuvneshwar Kumar | PTI

India's senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has come under heavy criticism over his form in death overs after he was taken for plenty of runs in the recent matches.

Bhuvneshwar has been going through a rough patch in T20I cricket as the senior Indian pacer hasn't been able to be as effective as he used to be in the death overs for India.

The veteran fast bowler failed to flourish under pressure in the Asia cup Super 4 matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

In their last three T20Is where India have looked to defend and failed to do so, Bhuvneshwar has conceded 16, 14 and 19 runs (in Tuesday's four-wicket loss to Australia in first T20I) in the 19th overs, enabling the visitors to pull off a chase of 209 with four balls to spare. In the penultimate over in T20Is this year, Bhuvneshwar has leaked 97 runs at an economy rate of 12.12.

The India pacer was heavily trolled on social media after he leaked runs in the first T20I against the Aussies.

The pacer's wife, Nupur Nagar took to social media to defend her husband. She posted a strongly-worded message, taking a dig at the trolls.

"Nowadays, people are so worthless, that they have nothing better to do and have so much time to spread hate and envy... My advice to all those is- nobody is affected by your words or care about your existence. So please spend that time in making yourself better, though there is very less scope for that!!" she wrote in an Instagram story.

After the last T20 World Cup, the veteran right-arm fast bowler, who is known for his accuracy in line and length, has been the third-best Indian death bowler in all of T20 cricket after Arshdeep Singh and Bumrah, who were not playing the match against the Aussies.

So, in Jasprit Bumrah's absence, Bhuvneshwar is the best bowler available at death, which is why he has been given the 19th over.

Notably, the game against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2022 and the first T20I against Australia are the most expensive 19th overs Bhuvneshwar has bowled in his T20I career while defending totals, which shows his inconsistency in hitting the right line and lengths, recently.

Otherwise, he has been very successful over the years, even in the death.

Unlike others, Bhuvneshwar doesn't have a high pace, left-arm angle or awkward release and so accuracy in execution has been his biggest strength. However, in the last few matches, Bhuvneshwar seemed to crumble under pressure, with him bowing wayward lines and conceding extras.