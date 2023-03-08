e-Paper Get App
IND vs AUS 4th Test: PM Modi likely to flip coin at toss in Ahmedabad even as fans complain of lack of tickets

Indian PM Narendra Modi will be joined by his Australian counterpart Anthony Albenese and is likely to even flip the coin at the toss on the first day of the 4th Test.

Wednesday, March 08, 2023
article-image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to attend the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia.

The Indian PM will be joined by his Australian counterpart Anthony Albenese and is likely to even flip the coin at the toss on the first day, according to reports.

Both PMs are likely to take a lap of honour around the stadium before the first ball is bowled.

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that fans are finding it hard to find tickets for the first day's play as the Gujarat Cricket Association has allegedly locked out a major share of the tickets due to the presence of Modi and Albanese.

article-image

No tickets for Day 1

Even the Bharat Army, Indian team's support group in England, is finding it hard to get hold of tickets.

“I’m travelling from London with some other friends specifically for this match and have paid a fortune on flights and hotels.

"It's also shocking that fans have been let down like this with no consideration of the financial impact," Rakesh Patel, the founder of the Bharat Army told the Times of India.

Cricket Australia also tweeted about this issue and informed that Aussies can avail the tickets from a special box office which will be set up for them at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

“We are aware some Australian fans have been unable to secure tickets for the first day of the Fourth Test. A box office is being set up at the stadium for Aussie fans to buy tickets," CA weeted.

IND vs AUS 4th Test: 'Pitch same for both teams', Rahul Dravid shuts down talk about Ahmedabad strip...
article-image

