Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: India reach 161/4 at lunch after losing Rahane, Pujara

Brisbane: India lost the big wicket of skipper Ajinkya Rahane to a poor shot just before lunch as they reached 161 for four on the third day of the series-deciding fourth Test against Australia here on Sunday.

At the break, the visitors trailed Australia's first-innings total of 369 by 208 runs with Mayank Agarwal (38) and Rishabh Pant (4) batting in the middle.

This was after Mitchell Starc induced a thick edge off Rahane for Matthew Wade to complete a comfortable catch in the slip cordon after the India captain had got away with similar shots twice in the first hour of play.

The visitors started with their overnight pair of Rahane (37) and Cheteshwar Pujara (25) adding 43 runs before the latter fell to a near unplayable delivery by Josh Hazlewood in only his second over of the day.

Until Pujara's dismissal, the experienced duo raised hopes of a big partnership by negotiating the formidable Australian bowling attack in the first one hour of play.

Pujara was his usual solid self while Rahane was a bit more adventurous and lucky as the ball flew past the gap between gully and third slip for boundaries on two occasions.

Before getting out, Pujara square cut Mitchell Starc for a boundary and also collected four runs with a back-foot square drive through deep point.