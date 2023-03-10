IND vs AUS 4th Test: 'DRS hall of shame', fans slam Ravindra Jadeja for wasting a review

Indian fans were left perplexed on day 2 of the final Test match between India and Australia during a DRS review. Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green tormented the Indian bowling attack in Ahmedabad, scoring at a brisk pace.

The incident took place in the 128th over when Ravindra Jadeja trapped centurian Usman Khawaja well outside the off stump line. Rohit Sharma took the review in desperation.

As was clear to the naked eye, the ball was missing the stumps, but Jadeja and wicketkeeper KS Bharat persuaded Rohit to send the decision upstairs. The DRS review confirmed what was obvious to the naked eye: the ball would not have been anywhere near the stumps.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Indian fans were aghast with the blunder and took to social media to discuss India's bizarre call in the field.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Following the DRS incident, India took three quick wickets, with Ravichandran Ashwin striking twice in the same over. First, he removed Cameron Green with a ball that should have been hit for four, and then he beat Alex Carey in the flight to take the second wicket.

Mitchell Starc was also dismissed by Ashwin immediately following his double-strike as Australia went to Tea 7 wickets down.